Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You” Enjoys 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“I Dare You” tops yet another hot adult contemporary add board.

Kelly Clarkson - I Dare You Cover Art courtesy of Atlantic, (Cover Photo by Weiss Eubanks)

Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You” picks up another substantial wave of support at hot adult contemporary radio.

The song, which landed at another 20 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, enjoys a third consecutive week as the format’s most added song.

Picked up by 12 stations, Doja Cat’s “Say So” takes second place.

With 8 adds each, The Killers’ “Caution,” twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern,” Alec Benjamin’s “Oh My God,” and Lovelytheband’s “Loneliness for Love” tie for third.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” (7th-most, tie), Natalie Taylor’s “Surrender” (7th-most, tie), Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” (9th-most, tie), Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story” (9th-most, tie), and JOHN.k’s “6 Months” (9th-most, tie).

