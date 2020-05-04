Lauren Jauregui To Perform During 1800 Tequila’s “Live From Inside” Benefit Concert On May 5

1800 Tequila will commence its new “Live From Inside” benefit concert series on Cinco de Mayo, and it has confirmed a talented singer-songwriter for the occasion.

Lauren Jauregui will perform as part of the special, which will air on her Instagram Live at 9PM ET on May 5. In addition to musical performances, the new series will feature a guest mixologist sharing how to make cocktails with 1800.

Not simply an entertainment event, the “Live from Inside” streams will also raise money for charity. Each view will secure a $1 donation to Music For Relief.

Other upcoming performers will include Westside Boogie on May 11, Kiana Ledé on May 17 and Chika on May 21.