The Killers’ “Caution” Spends 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song; AJR’s “Bang!” Goes Top 5

“Caution” extends its reign atop the alternative radio chart.

The Killers’ “Caution” again rules alternative radio, notching a third week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative chart.

“Caution” tops this week’s listing thanks to the ~3,164 spins it received during the April 26-May 2 tracking period. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 72 plays.

Up one place, twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” moves into #2 with ~2,866 spins (+406).

Cage The Elephant’s “Black Madonna” concurrently rises one spot to #3 with ~2,544 spins (+107), while a play count of ~2,318 (-168) brings Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” down two rungs to #4.

Played ~2,275 times during the tracking week (+124), AJR’s “Bang!” enjoys a three-place lift to #5.

