Drake’s “Toosie Slide” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Drake officially released “Toosie Slide” on Friday, April 3.

As of Sunday, May 3, it is the #1 song at both rhythmic and urban radio.

Indeed, the “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” single flies to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic and urban listings.

— Up two places, “Toosie Slide” earns #1 on the rhythmic chart thanks to its ~6,249 spins. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 913 plays.

Doja Cat’s “Say So,” which received ~5,767 spins during the April 26-May 2 tracking period (-321), falls one spot to #2.

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” slides one place to #3, as his “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” ascends two places to #4. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” concurrently drops one spot to #5.

— Credited with ~5,451 spins at the format (+860), “Toosie Slide” meanwhile enjoys a five-place jump to #1 on the urban chart.

DaBaby’s “Vibez,” which ruled last week’s chart, falls to #2 with ~5,127 spins (-325).

“The Box” rises one spot to #3 despite a loss in airplay, while Rod Wave’s “Heart On Ice (featuring Lil Durk)” drops two rungs to #4. Up five places, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)**” earns #5.

Editor’s Note: Mediabase now officially credits Beyonce on its charts, but the “Savage” position accounts for spins on the original version in addition to the remix.