in Music News

Drake’s “Toosie Slide” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

“Toosie Slide” reaches #1 within its first month of release.

Drake - Toosie Slide video screen | UMG/YouTube

Drake officially released “Toosie Slide” on Friday, April 3.

As of Sunday, May 3, it is the #1 song at both rhythmic and urban radio.

Indeed, the “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” single flies to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic and urban listings.

— Up two places, “Toosie Slide” earns #1 on the rhythmic chart thanks to its ~6,249 spins. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 913 plays.

Doja Cat’s “Say So,” which received ~5,767 spins during the April 26-May 2 tracking period (-321), falls one spot to #2.

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” slides one place to #3, as his “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” ascends two places to #4. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” concurrently drops one spot to #5.

— Credited with ~5,451 spins at the format (+860), “Toosie Slide” meanwhile enjoys a five-place jump to #1 on the urban chart.

DaBaby’s “Vibez,” which ruled last week’s chart, falls to #2 with ~5,127 spins (-325).

“The Box” rises one spot to #3 despite a loss in airplay, while Rod Wave’s “Heart On Ice (featuring Lil Durk)” drops two rungs to #4. Up five places, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)**” earns #5.

Editor’s Note: Mediabase now officially credits Beyonce on its charts, but the “Savage” position accounts for spins on the original version in addition to the remix.

beyoncedababydoja catDrakelil durkmegan thee stallionmustardrod waveroddy ricchthe weekndtoosie slide

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Officially Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

The Killers’ “Caution” Spends 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song; AJR’s “Bang!” Goes Top 5