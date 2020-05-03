Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio; Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” Maren Morris’ “The Bones” Make Top 15

Trevor Daniel’s breakthrough radio hit “Falling” continues its ascent on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, earning a Top 10 position. Drake’s “Toosie Slide” and Maren Morris’ “The Bones” concurrently reach the Top 15 on this week’s listing.

Credited with 9,480 spins during the April 26-May 2 tracking period, “Falling” rises one spot to #10. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 853.

Up two places, “Toosie Slide” earns #14 on this week’s listing. The Drake single, which reaches #1 at rhythmic and urban radio, received 7,001 pop plays this week (+833).

“The Bones,” which received 6,203 spins (+855), jumps four spots to #15.