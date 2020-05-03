in Music News

Songs By JP Saxe & Julia Michaels, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna, Conan Gray, Marshmello & Halsey Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“If The World Was Ending,” “Believe It,” “Maniac,” and “Be Kind” make this week’s Top 40.

JP Saxe & Julia Michaels - If The World Was Ending Video Screen | SME/Arista

Songs by JP Saxe & Julia Michaels, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna, Conan Gray and Marshmello & Halsey officially earn Top 40 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #42, JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The collaboration received 1,083 spins during the April 26-May 2 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 329.

Up four places, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna’s “Believe It” makes its Top 40 entry at #37. The song received 930 spins (+73).

Credited with 925 plays (+201), Gray’s “Maniac” rises five places to #38.

Despite not arriving until the sixth day of the tracking week, Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” debuts at #40 with 871 spins.

be kindbelieve itConan Grayhalseyif the world was endingjp saxejulia michaelsmaniacmarshmellopartynextdoorRihanna

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” Receiving Alternative Airplay In Tampa, San Francisco, Colorado Springs Ahead Of Official Impact

Songs By JoJo, Sam Fischer, Alec Benjamin, THE SCOTTS Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio