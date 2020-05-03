Songs By JP Saxe & Julia Michaels, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna, Conan Gray, Marshmello & Halsey Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Songs by JP Saxe & Julia Michaels, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna, Conan Gray and Marshmello & Halsey officially earn Top 40 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #42, JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The collaboration received 1,083 spins during the April 26-May 2 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 329.

Up four places, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna’s “Believe It” makes its Top 40 entry at #37. The song received 930 spins (+73).

Credited with 925 plays (+201), Gray’s “Maniac” rises five places to #38.

Despite not arriving until the sixth day of the tracking week, Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” debuts at #40 with 871 spins.