Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Officially Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The mid-week prediction comes true, and Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “My Oh My” earns #1 on the strength of its ~19,710 tracking period plays. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 903 spins.

“My Oh My” follows “Bad Things (with Machine Gun Kelly),” “Havana (featuring Young Thug),” “Never Be The Same,” and “Señorita (with Shawn Mendes)” in becoming Camila’s fifth #1 pop radio hit as a solo artist. She additionally scored one chart-topper — “Work From Home (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)” — as a member of Fifth Harmony.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which spent the past three weeks at #1, falls to #2 this week. It received ~18,892 plays during the April 26-May 2 tracking period (-878).

Doja Cat’s “Say So” holds at #3 but posts a big airplay gain, while Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” spends another week at #4. Harry Styles’ “Adore You” retains the #5 position.