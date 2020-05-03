in Music News

Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Officially Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“My Oh My” becomes Camila’s fifth #1 on the pop radio chart.

Camila Cabello and DaBaby - My Oh My Video Screen | Epic Records

The mid-week prediction comes true, and Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “My Oh My” earns #1 on the strength of its ~19,710 tracking period plays. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 903 spins.

“My Oh My” follows “Bad Things (with Machine Gun Kelly),” “Havana (featuring Young Thug),” “Never Be The Same,” and “Señorita (with Shawn Mendes)” in becoming Camila’s fifth #1 pop radio hit as a solo artist. She additionally scored one chart-topper — “Work From Home (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)” — as a member of Fifth Harmony.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which spent the past three weeks at #1, falls to #2 this week. It received ~18,892 plays during the April 26-May 2 tracking period (-878).

Doja Cat’s “Say So” holds at #3 but posts a big airplay gain, while Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” spends another week at #4. Harry Styles’ “Adore You” retains the #5 position.

camila cabellodababydoja catdua lipaharry stylesmy oh mythe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Juice WRLD’s “Righteous” Debuts At #2 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, Makes Top 10 Globally

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Officially Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart