Juice WRLD’s “Righteous” Debuts At #2 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, Makes Top 10 Globally

The posthumous Juice WRLD single had a big week on YouTube.

Juice WRLD - Righteous Video Screen | Video by Steve Cannon || Released By Interscope

Juice WRLD’s posthumous release “Righteous” attracted ample attention on YouTube during its first week in the market.

Credited with 8.4 million American views during the April 24-30 tracking period, “Righteous” starts at #2 on the US YouTube Music Videos Chart. It, moreover, ranks as the week’s top new entry.

“Righteous” meanwhile grabs #10 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, courtesy of its 15.3 million worldwide views.

The release of the video helps the late artist rise four places to #5 on this week’s US YouTube Artists Chart. Juice WRLD amassed 35.8 million American views across all eligible uploads, besting last week’s mark by 36%.

He meanwhile rises twenty-four spots to #36 on the global chart, thanks to a total view count of 66.2 million (+28%).

