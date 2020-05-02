Juice WRLD’s “Righteous” Debuts At #2 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, Makes Top 10 Globally

Juice WRLD’s posthumous release “Righteous” attracted ample attention on YouTube during its first week in the market.

Credited with 8.4 million American views during the April 24-30 tracking period, “Righteous” starts at #2 on the US YouTube Music Videos Chart. It, moreover, ranks as the week’s top new entry.

“Righteous” meanwhile grabs #10 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, courtesy of its 15.3 million worldwide views.

The release of the video helps the late artist rise four places to #5 on this week’s US YouTube Artists Chart. Juice WRLD amassed 35.8 million American views across all eligible uploads, besting last week’s mark by 36%.

He meanwhile rises twenty-four spots to #36 on the global chart, thanks to a total view count of 66.2 million (+28%).