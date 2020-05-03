in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Officially Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Adore You” becomes Styles’ first Hot AC #1 as a solo artist.

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s mark, “Adore You” takes over the #1 position from Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.” The Harry Styles hit received ~6,642 spins during the April 26-May 2 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 219 spins.

“Adore You,” which earlier this year became Styles’ first-ever #1 at pop radio, becomes his first solo song to top the Hot AC chart. His only previous #1 at the format — “Story Of My Life” — came as part of One Direction.

The aforementioned “Don’t Start Now” falls to #2 with ~6,658 spins (-73). Post Malone’s “Circles” holds at #3, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” jumps two spots to #4. Maroon 5’s “Memories” spends another week at #5.

