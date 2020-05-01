Ratings: “A Parks and Recreation Special” Ranks As Thursday Night’s #1 Show In Key Demo

The scripted “A Parks and Recreation Special” fared well in the key adults 18-49 demographic.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, Thursday’s broadcast drew a 1.4 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 3.67 million overall viewers.

The overall viewership total was modest, but the adults 18-49 rating was the best posted by a network program Thursday night. “Parks” also won in adults 18-34 but took second behind “Young Sheldon” among adults 25-54.

Thursday’s special found the core characters – and numerous popular recurring faces – connecting via video chat amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The scripted special functioned as a benefit for Feeding America.

NBC led into the special with a Paley Center salute to “Parks,” which drew a solid 1.0 demo rating and 3.38 million viewer mark. It followed the scripted “Parks” broadcast with an encore of the “Council of Dads” premiere (0.4, 1.82 million) and then a new installment of the drama (0.3, 2.01 million).