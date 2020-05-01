in TV News

Ratings: “A Parks and Recreation Special” Ranks As Thursday Night’s #1 Show In Key Demo

The scripted special led the night in adults 18-49.

PARKS AND RECREATION -- "Parks and Recreation Special" -- Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Jon Glaser as Jeremy Jamm, Jay Jackson as Perd Hapley, Ben Schwartz as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein, Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins, Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson, Aubry Plaza as April Ludgate, Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt, Retta as Donna Meagle, Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford, Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer, Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger, Jim O'Heir as Jerry Gergeich, Jason Mantzoukas as Dennis Feinstein -- (Photo by: NBC)

The scripted “A Parks and Recreation Special” fared well in the key adults 18-49 demographic.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, Thursday’s broadcast drew a 1.4 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 3.67 million overall viewers.

The overall viewership total was modest, but the adults 18-49 rating was the best posted by a network program Thursday night. “Parks” also won in adults 18-34 but took second behind “Young Sheldon” among adults 25-54.

Thursday’s special found the core characters – and numerous popular recurring faces – connecting via video chat amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The scripted special functioned as a benefit for Feeding America.

NBC led into the special with a Paley Center salute to “Parks,” which drew a solid 1.0 demo rating and 3.38 million viewer mark. It followed the scripted “Parks” broadcast with an encore of the “Council of Dads” premiere (0.4, 1.82 million) and then a new installment of the drama (0.3, 2.01 million).

council of dadsnbcparks and recreation

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Camila Cabello Releases New Gunna Remix, Social Distancing Dance Video As “My Oh My” Heads For #1 At Pop Radio