Camila Cabello Releases New Gunna Remix, Social Distancing Dance Video As “My Oh My” Heads For #1 At Pop Radio

As her “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” heads toward #1 on Sunday’s official Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Camila Cabello offered two additional ways to celebrate the song and its impending achievement.

At midnight late Thursday/early Friday, she released a new version of the song featuring a verse from Gunna. Later Friday morning, she followed up with dance video that finds the principals exercising social distancing.

In addition to serving as a celebration for the “Romance” single, the new releases of course create additional streaming opportunities for the song. Whether they will help “My Oh My” reach new highs on charts like the Hot 100 remain to be seen, but more activity and visibility for a long-running hit obviously never a bad thing.