in Music News

New Songs By Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj, Luke Combs, Marshmello & Halsey, for KING & COUNTRY, Tori Kelly & Kirk Franklin Make Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

They join “Savage Remix” at the top of the all-genre chart.

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj - Say So Audio Cover / RCA, via @dojacat on Instagram

As of 3PM ET Friday, new releases occupy the Top 5 positions on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix (featuring Beyonce),” which launched Wednesday, remains in the pinnacle position. Friday releases then occupy the next four slots.

Doja Cat’s new version of “Say So (featuring Nicki Minaj)” follows at #2, while the newly released audio version of Luke Combs’ “Six Feet Apart” occupies #3. Marshmello & Halsey’s new collaboration “Be Kind” sits at #4, and for KING & COUNTRY, Tori Kelly & Kirk Franklin’s “TOGETHER” holds the #5 position.

Other new or recent releases in the Top 10 include Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” at #7, Brett Young’s “Lady” at #8, and NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Hang On” at #9.

be kindbeyoncebrett youngdoja catfor king & countryhalseykirk franklinluke combsmachine gun kellymarshmellomegan thee stallionneedtobreathenicki minajsavage remixsay sosix feet aparttogethertori kelly

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Ratings: “A Parks and Recreation Special” Ranks As Thursday Night’s #1 Show In Key Demo

Report: Trivium’s “What The Dead Men Say” Wins US Sales Race, But YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “38 Baby 2” Debuts At #1 Overall