New Songs By Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj, Luke Combs, Marshmello & Halsey, for KING & COUNTRY, Tori Kelly & Kirk Franklin Make Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

As of 3PM ET Friday, new releases occupy the Top 5 positions on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix (featuring Beyonce),” which launched Wednesday, remains in the pinnacle position. Friday releases then occupy the next four slots.

Doja Cat’s new version of “Say So (featuring Nicki Minaj)” follows at #2, while the newly released audio version of Luke Combs’ “Six Feet Apart” occupies #3. Marshmello & Halsey’s new collaboration “Be Kind” sits at #4, and for KING & COUNTRY, Tori Kelly & Kirk Franklin’s “TOGETHER” holds the #5 position.

Other new or recent releases in the Top 10 include Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” at #7, Brett Young’s “Lady” at #8, and NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Hang On” at #9.