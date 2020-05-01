Harry Styles’ “Adore You” On Track For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Harry Styles’ recent pop radio #1 should this week become a hot adult contemporary chart-topper. Indeed, “Adore You” is on track to claim #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC radio chart.

The hit single received 4,702 spins during the first five days of the April 26-May 2 tracking period. Up 3% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Adore You” at #1 on the building/real-time Hot AC chart.

Granted, “Adore You” does not maintain a significant lead. Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” is currently #2 on the building chart with 4,694 spins.

The key, however, is that “Adore You” holds a momentum advantage. Whereas “Adore You” is up 3% from last week’s count, “Don’t Start Now” is down by over 0.5%. If the songs remain on their current trajectories, “Adore You” will retain its lead.