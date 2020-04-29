Andrew Cuomo Talks About COVID-19 Pandemic, Hopes For A Better Future In Full “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Interview (Watch Now)

Earlier this week, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” released the second part of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s remote interview.

The program just released the first part, thereby giving interested viewers the chance to watch the entire appearance before it airs Thursday afternoon.

During part one, Cuomo offers more detail about the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. He also looks ahead to a better future once we begin to move forward from the unprecedented event.

As part of the broadcast, which will air on TV Thursday afternon, Ellen announces a partnership with Tractor Supply Company to donate $250,000 to the New York State COVID-19 First Responders Fund.

The early-look videos follow: