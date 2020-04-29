in Music News

Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé’s “Savage” Remix Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Savage” rises to #1 on the all-genre chart.

Take one of the buzziest songs in music, add one of the biggest stars on the planet, and you have ample reason for confidence that the result will perform well on iTunes.

That is what happened to Megan Thee Stallion’s new “Savage” remix, which features Beyoncé. The new track had reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart by press time at 10:20PM ET Wednesday night.

“Savage” seized the throne from The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which is now #2 on the chart. The Rolling Stones’ “Living In A Ghost Town” follows at #3, ahead of H.E.R.’s “Wrong Places (#4) and Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You.”

The original “Savage” closely follows at #6.

