Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Receives Pop Radio Adds, Airplay Ahead Of Official Impact

The follow-up to Harry Styles’ chart-topping “Adore You” will impact pop radio in mid-May, but some stations are already showing support.

According to Mediabase, ten pop stations added new single “Watermelon Sugar” to their playlists this week. The song has also been registering early airplay, with top supporter SiriusXM Hits 1 offering a whopping 73 plays over the past seven days.

As first reported by AllAccess, “Watermelon Sugar” will officially impact the pop radio format in conjunction with the May 19 pop radio add board.

Predecessor “Adore You” became Styles’ first career pop radio #1 earlier this year. It is still rising at hot adult contemporary radio — and could reach #1 as soon as this week.