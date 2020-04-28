Songs By Joji, DaBaby, Justin Moore, Lauv, Iann Dior, AJR, HARDY, Surf Mesa Make Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

In addition to Madison Beer’s “Selfish,” this week’s Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 welcomes new arrivals from Joji, DaBaby, Justin Moore, Lauv, Iann Dior, AJR, HARDY and Surf Mesa.

Joji takes #1 on the chart with “Gimme Love.”

DaBaby’s “Amazing Grace” follows at #4, while Justin Moore’s “Why We Drink” grabs #12. Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” starts at #14, iann dior’s “Sick and Tired (featuring Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker)” grabs #15, and AJR’s “Bang!” takes #20.

HARDY’s “One Beer (featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson)” (#21) and surf mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” (#25) also make the chart this week.

Bubbling Under ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100.