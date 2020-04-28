in Music News

Songs By Joji, DaBaby, Justin Moore, Lauv, Iann Dior, AJR, HARDY, Surf Mesa Make Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

Numerous songs arrive on this week’s Bubbling Under chart.

Joji - Gimme Love Video Screen | 88rising

In addition to Madison Beer’s “Selfish,” this week’s Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 welcomes new arrivals from Joji, DaBaby, Justin Moore, Lauv, Iann Dior, AJR, HARDY and Surf Mesa.

Joji takes #1 on the chart with “Gimme Love.”

DaBaby’s “Amazing Grace” follows at #4, while Justin Moore’s “Why We Drink” grabs #12. Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” starts at #14, iann dior’s “Sick and Tired (featuring Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker)” grabs #15, and AJR’s “Bang!” takes #20.

HARDY’s “One Beer (featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson)” (#21) and surf mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” (#25) also make the chart this week.

Bubbling Under ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100.

ajrdababydevin dawsonemileehardyiann diorjojijustin moorelauren alainalauvmachine gun kellysurf mesatravis barker

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Madison Beer’s “Selfish” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100