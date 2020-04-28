in Music News

Madison Beer’s “Selfish” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100

“Selfish” makes this week’s Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Madison Beer in Selfish | Sing It Loud/Epic

As the song continues to show promise on the streaming and sales fronts, Madison Beer’s “Selfish” arrives on a key US Billboard chart.

“Selfish” debuts on this week’s edition of the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

The track takes #19 on the listing, which ranks the top songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100. Like the main chart, Bubbling Under accounts for streams, sales and radio activity.

“Selfish” received strong fan and critical marks following its release on Valentine’s Day. It also posted promising early marks on Spotify; its performance on the platform improved as winter turned to spring. Alongside the Spotify growth, “Selfish” has also been capturing interest on social platforms like TikTok.

