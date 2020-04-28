Diplo, Morgan Wallen & Julia Michaels’ “Heartless,” Conan Gray’s “Maniac” Added By Z100 New York

Last week, Z100 added JP Saxe and Julia Michaels’ “If The World Was Ending” to its playlist.

This week, the New York pop station added another Julia Michaels collaboration. “Heartless,” her collaboration with Diplo and Morgan Wallen, notched a playlist position in conjunction with the April 28 pop radio add board.

The influential station also added Conan Gray’s “Maniac” to its playlist this week.

“Heartless” recently entered the Top 40 on the Mediabase pop radio chart. “Maniac” has been bubbling just below the Top 40 in recent weeks.