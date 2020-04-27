Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress Set Country Radio Chart Record As First Debuting Female Artists With Back-To-Back #1 Hits

Last week, Gabby Barrett reached #1 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck country radio chart with her first official single “I Hope.” This week, Ingrid Andress reached #1 with her debut radio single “More Hearts Than Mine.”

Impressive in their own right, the achievements combine to create some chart history.

“I Hope” and “More Hearts Than Mine” are the first debut singles from female artists to reach #1 on Country Aircheck in back-to-back weeks. Warner Music Nashville, which has both artists on its roster, celebrated the achievement with a full-page ad in this week’s Aircheck newsletter.

As impressive has their radio runs have been, “I Hope” and “More Hearts Than Mine” have connected on all cylinders. The two tracks have posted solid sales and streaming marks to go with their airplay, yielding a Top 20 all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart position for “I Hope” and a Top 40 position for “More Hearts Than Mine.”