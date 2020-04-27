Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You” Repeats As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

For the second consecutive week, Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You” earns the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The song landed at another 33 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, comfortably keeping its place atop the add board.

Each added by 18 stations, The Killers’ “Caution” and twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” tie for second. Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” follows in fourth with 12 pickups.

With add counts of 10 each, Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart,” Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” and Lovelytheband’s “Loneliness For Love” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: JOHN.k’s “6 Months” (8th-most), AJR’s “Bang!” (9th-most, tie), Doja Cat’s “Say So” (9th-most, tie) and Alec Benjamin’s “Oh My God” (9th-most, tie).