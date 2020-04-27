in Music News

Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You” Repeats As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

“I Dare You” again ranks as the hot adult contemporary format’s most added song.

Kelly Clarkson - I Dare You Cover Art courtesy of Atlantic, (Cover Photo by Weiss Eubanks)

For the second consecutive week, Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You” earns the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The song landed at another 33 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, comfortably keeping its place atop the add board.

Each added by 18 stations, The Killers’ “Caution” and twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” tie for second. Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” follows in fourth with 12 pickups.

With add counts of 10 each, Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart,” Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” and Lovelytheband’s “Loneliness For Love” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: JOHN.k’s “6 Months” (8th-most), AJR’s “Bang!” (9th-most, tie), Doja Cat’s “Say So” (9th-most, tie) and Alec Benjamin’s “Oh My God” (9th-most, tie).

ajralec benjaminbillie joe armstrongdemi lovatodoja catdua lipagreen dayi dare youjohn.kkelly clarksonlovelythebandsam smiththe killerstwenty one pilots

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Spends 4th Week As #1 Song In America; Post Malone Breaks Top 10 Record

Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress Set Country Radio Chart Record As First Debuting Female Artists With Back-To-Back #1 Hits