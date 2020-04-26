in Music News

Falling In Reverse’s “Popular Monster” Officially Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

“Popular Monster” improves to #1 on this week’s chart.

After spending a week in the runner-up position, Falling In Reverse’s “Popular Monster” rises to #1 on the latest Mediabase active rock radio chart.

“Popular Monster” earns #1 on the strength of its ~1,655 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 130.

Breaking Benjamin’s “Far Away (featuring Scooter Ward),” which topped the last two charts, falls to #2 this week. It received ~1,618 spins during the April 19-25 tracking period (-94).

Up one place, Grey Daze’s “Sickness” grabs #3. Green Day’s “Oh Yeah!” concurrently slides one spot to #4, and Godsmack’s “Unforgettable” enjoys a three-place jump to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

