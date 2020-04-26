Falling In Reverse’s “Popular Monster” Officially Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

After spending a week in the runner-up position, Falling In Reverse’s “Popular Monster” rises to #1 on the latest Mediabase active rock radio chart.

“Popular Monster” earns #1 on the strength of its ~1,655 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 130.

Breaking Benjamin’s “Far Away (featuring Scooter Ward),” which topped the last two charts, falls to #2 this week. It received ~1,618 spins during the April 19-25 tracking period (-94).

Up one place, Grey Daze’s “Sickness” grabs #3. Green Day’s “Oh Yeah!” concurrently slides one spot to #4, and Godsmack’s “Unforgettable” enjoys a three-place jump to #5.