The Killers’ “Caution” Remains #1 At Alternative Radio, Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Already Top 3

The Killers’ “Caution” retains the throne on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~3,091 times during the April 19-25 tracking period, “Caution” spends a second consecutive week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 177.

Up one place, Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” grabs #2. The gain in position comes despite a loss in airplay; the song’s ~2,484 tracking period plays trail last week’s mark by 172.

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” concurrently soars eight places, earning #3 in just its third week on the chart. Cage The Elephant’s “Black Madonna” rises one spot to #4, and Neon Trees’ “Used To Like” slides one rung to #5.