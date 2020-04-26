in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Enjoys 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Don’t Start Now” remains the song to beat at hot adult contemporary.

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” adds to its reign as the leading song at hot adult contemporary radio.

Credited with ~6,631 plays during the April 19-25 tracking period, “Don’t Start Now” celebrates a third week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 127.

Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” which received ~6,423 spins (+450), rises one spot to #2.

Post Malone’s “Circles” concurrently falls one place to #3, and Maren Morris’ “The Bones” ticks up one spot to #4. Down one place, Maroon 5’s enduring “Memories” settles for #5 on this week’s chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

