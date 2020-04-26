Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Enjoys 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” adds to its reign as the leading song at hot adult contemporary radio.

Credited with ~6,631 plays during the April 19-25 tracking period, “Don’t Start Now” celebrates a third week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 127.

Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” which received ~6,423 spins (+450), rises one spot to #2.

Post Malone’s “Circles” concurrently falls one place to #3, and Maren Morris’ “The Bones” ticks up one spot to #4. Down one place, Maroon 5’s enduring “Memories” settles for #5 on this week’s chart.