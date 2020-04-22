Gracie Abrams Reaches 20 Million Total Spotify Streams, Surpasses 2 Million Monthly Listeners

Thanks to her personal and relatable lyrics, low-key yet immensely accessible compositions and an alluring voice, Gracie Abrams has spent the past few months establishing herself as one of the most promising pop artists.

Music fans are definitely taking notice. As of April 22, she boasts more than 20 million cumulative Spotify streams across her four tracks.

“Stay,” the focus of a glowing Headline Planet review, leads the way with 9,312,257 streams. “21,” also the subject of Headline Planet’s raves, follows with 5,157,184. “Mean It,” her initial release on the platform, boasts a streaming count of 4,314,347. Recently released “I miss you, I’m sorry” has 1,260,106.

The four tracks thus combine for 20,044,524 worldwide Spotify streams.

Abrams has also reached another impressive milestone on the platform: she now has a monthly listener count in excess of 2 million.