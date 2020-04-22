Shailene Woodley, Maluma Scheduled For April 29 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

Shailene Woodley will make a remote appearance on an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

The actress is set to appear via video chat the April 29 edition of the late-night talk show. The appearance will mark her first “Tonight Show” visit since June 2019.

The April 29 “Tonight Show” will also feature an appearance by Maluma.

Complete listings for upcoming “At Home” episodes follow:

Tuesday, April 21: At Home Edition: Halle Berry, Russell Westbrook and musical guest Meghan Trainor. Show 1246E

Wednesday, April 22: At Home Edition: LL Cool J, Dr. Jane Goodall and musical guest Kate Tempest. Show 1247E

Thursday, April 23: At Home Edition: Alex Rodriguez, Rhett & Link and musical guest Tones and I. Show 1248E

Friday, April 24: At Home Edition: Jonas Brothers, Lester Holt, Charli D’Amelio and musical guest Chvrches. Show 1249E

Monday, April 27: At Home Edition: Kate Hudson, Alessia Cara and musical guest Alessia Cara. Show 1250E

Tuesday, April 28: At Home Edition: Ricky Gervais, Billy Porter and musical guest The Lumineers. Show 1251E

Wednesday, April 29: At Home Edition: Shailene Woodley and Maluma. Show 1252E