First Look: “God Friended Me” Concludes With Two-Hour Series Finale On April 26

Last week, news broke that CBS opted not to pursue a third season of charming drama “God Friended Me.” As a result, the April 26 second season finale will now represent a series finale.

A two-hour event, Sunday’s finale will begin with the “Miracles” episode at 8PM. It will subsequently move into “The Mountain” at 9PM.

“Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith, Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father,” says CBS of the first episode.

“Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery,” adds the network regarding the second part.

Whether the finale will offer anything approximating definitive resolution remains to be seen, but the synopses do confirm plans to address two lingering plot points: Corey’s involvement in the God Account and Ali’s battle with cancer.

Ahead of the two-hour broadcast, CBS shared production photos.