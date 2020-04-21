First Look: “God Friended Me” Concludes With Two-Hour Series Finale On April 26

Last week, news broke that CBS opted not to pursue a third season of charming drama “God Friended Me.” As a result, the April 26 second season finale will now represent a
series finale.
A two-hour event, Sunday’s finale will begin with the “Miracles” episode at 8PM. It will subsequently move into “The Mountain” at 9PM.
“Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith, Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father,” says CBS of the first episode.
“Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery,” adds the network regarding the second part.
Whether the finale will offer anything approximating definitive resolution remains to be seen, but the synopses do confirm plans to address two lingering plot points: Corey’s involvement in the God Account and Ali’s battle with cancer.
Ahead of the two-hour broadcast, CBS shared production photos.
“Miracles” — Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith, Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father, in the first part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L to R: Violett Beane as Cara Bloom and Javicia Leslie as Ali Finer. Photo: Barbara Nitke/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Miracles” — Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith, Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father, in the first part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L to R: Violett Beane as Cara Bloom and Javicia Leslie as Ali Finer. Photo: Barbara Nitke/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Miracles” — Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith, Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father, in the first part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L to R: Suraj Sharma as Rakesh Singh, Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer and Violett Beane as Cara Bloom. Photo: Barbara Nitke/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Miracles” — Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith, Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father, in the first part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L to R: Suraj Sharma as Rakesh Singh, and Violett Beane as Cara Bloom. Photo: Barbara Nitke/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Miracles” — Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith, Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father, in the first part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L to R: Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer and Cornelius Smith, Jr. as Corey. Photo: Barbara Nitke/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Miracles” — Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith, Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father, in the first part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L to R: Violett Beane as Cara Bloom and Suraj Sharma as Rakesh Singh and Rachel Bay Jones as Susan. Photo: Barbara Nitke/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Miracles” — Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith, Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father, in the first part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer. Photo: Barbara Nitke/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Miracles” — Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith, Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father, in the first part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L to R: Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer, Joe Morton as Reverend Arthur Finer, and Carl Lumbly as Alphonse. Photo: Barbara Nitke/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Miracles” — Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith, Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father, in the first part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Cornelius Smith, Jr. as Corey. Photo: Barbara Nitke/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Miracles” — Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith, Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father, in the first part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L to R: Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer and Joe Morton as Reverend Arthur Finer. Photo: Barbara Nitke/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“The Mountain” — Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery, in the second part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, at a special time, Sunday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode written by executive producer Steven Lilien and directed by executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt. Pictured L to R: K.K. Moggie as Dr. Chang, Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer, Kara Royster as Emily, Violett Beane as Cara Bloom, Erica Gimpel as Trish, Joe Morton as Reverend Arthur Finer, Suraj Sharma as Rakesh Singh, and Shazi Raja as Jaya. Photo: David Giesbrecht/CBS©2020CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
“The Mountain” — Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery, in the second part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, at a special time, Sunday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode written by executive producer Steven Lilien and directed by executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt. Pictured: Violett Beane as Cara Bloom. Photo: David Giesbrecht/CBS©2020CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
“The Mountain” — Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery, in the second part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, at a special time, Sunday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode written by executive producer Steven Lilien and directed by executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt. Pictured L to R: Violett Beane as Cara Bloom and Erica Gimpel as Trish. Photo: David Giesbrecht/CBS©2020CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
“The Mountain” — Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery, in the second part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, at a special time, Sunday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode written by executive producer Steven Lilien and directed by executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt. Pictured L to R: Shazi Raja as Jaya, Kara Royster as Emily, Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer, Violett Beane as Cara Bloom, Erica Gimpel as Trish, Joe Morton as Reverend Arthur Finer, Suraj Sharma as Rakesh Singh. Photo: David Giesbrecht/CBS©2020CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
“The Mountain” — Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery, in the second part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, at a special time, Sunday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode written by executive producer Steven Lilien and directed by executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt. Pictured L to R: Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer and Kara Royster as Emily. Photo: David Giesbrecht/CBS©2020CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
“The Mountain” — Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery, in the second part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, at a special time, Sunday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode written by executive producer Steven Lilien and directed by executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt. Pictured: Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer. Photo: David Giesbrecht/CBS©2020CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
“The Mountain” — Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery, in the second part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, at a special time, Sunday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode written by executive producer Steven Lilien and directed by executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt. Pictured L to R: Erica Gimpel as Trish and Joe Morton as Reverend Arthur Finer. Photo: David Giesbrecht/CBS©2020CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
“The Mountain” — Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery, in the second part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, at a special time, Sunday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode written by executive producer Steven Lilien and directed by executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt. Pictured L to R: Violett Beane as Cara Bloom and Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS©2020CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Comments
Loading…