Ratings Update: ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” Ranks As Highest-Rated TV Broadcast Since Oscars

Early ratings presented ABC’s “The Disney Family Singalong” as a big success, and updated numbers only confirm that assessment.

Citing live+3 data, ABC says that the special drew a 3.2 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 12.2 million viewers. Live+3 data accounts for the initial broadcast plus three days of DVR viewership.

Not simply this past Thursday’s #1 show, the special ranks as the highest-rated TV show (single network shows; in adults 18-49) since the Oscars in early February. The 3.2 demo rating, moreover, ranks as the best posted by any non-sports Thursday program all season.

“The Disney Family Singalong” kicked off a night that also included “Station 19” and “How To Get Away With Murder.” It was ABC’s highest-rated Thursday of the season.

“The Disney Family Singalong” featured a plethora of superstars, including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Michael Buble, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly, Josh Groban, Christina Aguilera, the “High School Musical” cast and more, singing Disney songs from their homes.