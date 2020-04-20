“Swab Squad” Nurses Receive Surprise From Ciara & Russell Wilson; Wanda Sykes Appears For Interview On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

As “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” continues its string of at-home episodes, it features a group of nurses that has been making headlines during the recent quarantine period.

The Thomas Jefferson University Hospital nurses, known as the “Swab Squad,” appear virtually on Tuesday’s edition of the broadcast. They talk about the social media videos that have driven their rise to fame, including one dancing to Ciara’s “Level Up.”

Befitting the circumstance, Ellen shares a surprise video message from Ciara and husband Russell Wilson. She also invites them to an upcoming 12 Days Of Giveaways episode, while partnering with Shutterfly to donate $50,000 to the COVID-19 Better Together Fund.

Tuesday’s episode, which also features a chat with Wanda Sykes, airs this afternoon. Before the broadcast, you can catch video highlights below: