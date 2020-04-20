Alessia Cara Scheduled To Appear, Perform On April 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

Alessia Cara will conference in for an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

NBC confirms that the Grammy-winning artist will appear via video chat on the April 27 broadcast. She will appear as both an interview and musical guest on the broadcast.

The April 27 “Tonight Show” will also feature a remote appearance by Kate Hudson. Complete listings follow:

Monday, April 20: At Home Edition: Melissa McCarthy & Octavia Spencer, Megan Thee Stallion and Dan White. Show 1245E

Tuesday, April 21: At Home Edition: Halle Berry, Russell Westbrook and musical guest Meghan Trainor. Show 1246E

Wednesday, April 22: At Home Edition: LL Cool J, Dr. Jane Goodall and musical guest Kate Tempest. Show 1247E

Thursday, April 23: At Home Edition: Alex Rodriguez and Rhett & Link. Show 1248E

Friday, April 24: At Home Edition: Jonas Brothers, Lester Holt and musical guest Chvrches. Show 1249E

Monday, April 27: At Home Edition: Kate Hudson, Alessia Cara and musical guest Alessia Cara. Show 1250E