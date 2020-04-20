Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

Kelly Clarkson’s new “I Dare You” picked up a solid amount of opening week support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 19 Mediabase-monitored stations, it ranks as the format’s most added song.

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” follows as a close second this week. It won support from 18 new stations.

Billie Joe of Green Day’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” takes third place with 14 new pickups. Each added by 8 stations, JOHN.k’s “6 Months” and Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” (6th-most), Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” (7th-most, tie), Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart (7th-most, tie), Doja Cat’s “Say So” (7th-most, tie), Black Pumas’ “Colors” (10th-most, tie), Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready” (10th-most, tie), and The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” (10th-most, tie).