Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

Kelly Clarkson - I Dare You Cover Art courtesy of Atlantic, (Cover Photo by Weiss Eubanks)

Kelly Clarkson’s new “I Dare You” picked up a solid amount of opening week support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 19 Mediabase-monitored stations, it ranks as the format’s most added song.

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” follows as a close second this week. It won support from 18 new stations.

Billie Joe of Green Day’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” takes third place with 14 new pickups. Each added by 8 stations, JOHN.k’s “6 Months” and Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” (6th-most), Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” (7th-most, tie), Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart (7th-most, tie), Doja Cat’s “Say So” (7th-most, tie), Black Pumas’ “Colors” (10th-most, tie), Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready” (10th-most, tie), and The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” (10th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

