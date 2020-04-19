in Music News

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

“I Hope” improves to #1 on this week’s chart.

Gabby Barrett - I Hope Video | Warner Music Nashville

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “I Hope” seizes the throne from Brett Young’s “Catch.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “I Hope” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the April 12-18 tracking period. It received ~8,394 spins (+481) and ~49.03 million audience impressions.

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” rises one spot to #2 this week, while Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” ticks up one place to #3. Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” rises a spot to #4, and the aforementioned “Catch” drops to #5.

