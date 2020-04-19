The Killers’ “Caution” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

The Killers’ “Caution,” which was #3 on last week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart, improves to #1 this week.

The lead “Imploding The Mirage” single received ~2,897 spins during the April 12-18 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a healthy 262 plays.

Green Day’s “Oh Yeah!,” last week’s leader, takes #2 this week with ~2,682 spins (-65).

Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” dips one place to #3, and Neon Trees’ “Used To Like” holds at #4. Cage The Elephant’s “Black Madonna” concurrently rises one spot to #5.