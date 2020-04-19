BENEE & Gus Dapperton’s “Supalonely” Joins Top 25 At Pop Radio; Songs By SAINt JHN, Twenty One Pilots, Powfu & Beabadoobee Top 30

BENEE’s radio breakthrough “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” makes another gain on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up three places, “Supalonely” grabs #24 on this week’s listing. The hit collaboration received 3,844 spins during the April 12-18 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 764 plays.

— SAINt JHN’s “Roses,” twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern,” and Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” concurrently reach the Top 30.

Played 2,410 times during the tracking week (+845), “Roses” jumps six spots to #26.

Up nine places, “Level Of Concern” grabs #27 on the strength of its 2,173 spins (+991).

A spin count of 2,018 (+838) meanwhile lifts “death bed” nine spots to #28.