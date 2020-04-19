in Music News

BENEE & Gus Dapperton’s “Supalonely” Joins Top 25 At Pop Radio; Songs By SAINt JHN, Twenty One Pilots, Powfu & Beabadoobee Top 30

This week’s pop radio climbers include “Supalonely,” “Roses,” “Level Of Concern,” and “Death Bed.”

Benee by Imogen Wilson, courtesy of Republic Records

BENEE’s radio breakthrough “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” makes another gain on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up three places, “Supalonely” grabs #24 on this week’s listing. The hit collaboration received 3,844 spins during the April 12-18 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 764 plays.

— SAINt JHN’s “Roses,” twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern,” and Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” concurrently reach the Top 30.

Played 2,410 times during the tracking week (+845), “Roses” jumps six spots to #26.

Up nine places, “Level Of Concern” grabs #27 on the strength of its 2,173 spins (+991).

A spin count of 2,018 (+838) meanwhile lifts “death bed” nine spots to #28.

