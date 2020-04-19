Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Songs By Drake, Surfaces, Maren Morris, The Weeknd Reach Top 20

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” enjoys another gain on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Break My Heart” grabs #15 on this week’s chart. The Dua Lipa track received 6,997 spins during the April 12-18 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 781.

— As “Break My Heart” hits the Top 15, songs by Drake, Surfaces, Maren Morris and The Weeknd enter the Top 20.

Played 5,066 times (+2,160), Drake’s “Toosie Slide” jumps eleven places to a new high of #17.

Surfaces’ “Sunday Best,” which received 4,757 spins (+717), ascends three places to #18.

Morris’ “The Bones” enjoys a three-place lift to #19. It posted a tracking period play count of 4,708 (+715).

Credited with 4,420 spins (+693), The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” climbs four spots to #20.