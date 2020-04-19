in Music News

Breaking Benjamin & Scooter Ward’s “Far Away” Remains #1 At Active Rock Radio

“Far Away” spends a second week atop the active rock radio chart.

Breaking Benjamin - Far Away Video Screen | Hollywood Records

Breaking Benjamin’s “Far Away (featuring Scooter Ward)” retains its crown on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Played 1,712 times during the April 12-18 tracking period, “Far Away” earns a second week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 12.

Up one place, Falling In Reverse’s “Popular Monster” takes over the #2 spot. The song received 1,525 spins during the tracking period (+141).

Green Day’s “Oh Yeah!” drops one rung to #3 on this week’s active rock radio ladder, while Grey Daze’s “Sickness” enjoys a one-place lift to #4.

Disturbed’s “Hold On To Memories” concurrently falls one spot to #5 on this week’s chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

