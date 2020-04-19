Breaking Benjamin & Scooter Ward’s “Far Away” Remains #1 At Active Rock Radio

Breaking Benjamin’s “Far Away (featuring Scooter Ward)” retains its crown on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Played 1,712 times during the April 12-18 tracking period, “Far Away” earns a second week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 12.

Up one place, Falling In Reverse’s “Popular Monster” takes over the #2 spot. The song received 1,525 spins during the tracking period (+141).

Green Day’s “Oh Yeah!” drops one rung to #3 on this week’s active rock radio ladder, while Grey Daze’s “Sickness” enjoys a one-place lift to #4.

Disturbed’s “Hold On To Memories” concurrently falls one spot to #5 on this week’s chart.