Selena Gomez’s “Boyfriend” Debuts At #5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“Boyfriend” is the top debut on this week’s chart.

Selena Gomez - Boyfriend Video Screen | Interscope

Selena Gomez’s “Boyfriend” unsurprisingly debuts near the top of this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 21.0 million views during the April 10-16 tracking period, “Boyfriend” starts at #5 on this week’s chart. It, moreover, ranks as the week’s top debut.

“Boyfriend” appears on the deluxe re-issue of Gomez’s album “Rare.”

Thanks to the new music, Gomez re-enters the Global YouTube Artists Chart at #38. She received 68.7 million total views during the official tracking week.

— Badshah’s “Genda Phool (featuring Payal Dev)” retains the #1 position on this week’s chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

