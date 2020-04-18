DaBaby Has Top 11 Tracks On US Apple Music Streaming Chart, 5 Songs In Top 10 On US Spotify Chart Following “Blame It On Baby” Release

DaBaby’s “Blame It On Baby” enjoyed an unsurprisingly big opening day on the major streaming platforms.

Tracks from the album occupy the Top 11 spots on the US Apple Music Streaming Chart for Friday, April 17; the album concurrently grabs ten of the Top 11 (including the entire Top 5) on Global Apple Music. “Blame It On Baby” is meanwhile responsible for five of the Top 10 songs on US Spotify, including the #1 song.

— The Top 11 US Apple Music Tracks are as follows: “ROCKSTAR” (#1), “CAN’T STOP” (#2), “PICK UP” (#3), “LIGHTSKIN SH*T” (#4), “JUMP” (#5), “FIND MY WAY” (#6), “TALK ABOUT IT” (#7), “SAD SH*T” (#8), “BLAME IT ON BABY” (#9), “NASTY” (#10), and “DROP” (#11). The album’s other two tracks “CHAMPION” and “AMAZING GRACE” appear at #14 and #15, respectively.

— The same tracks occupy the Top 5 on the Global Apple Music Chart, but Drake’s “Toosie Slide” interrupts DaBaby’s dominance with the #6 position. “FIND MY WAY” takes over at #7, ahead of “TALK ABOUT IT” (#8), “SAD SH*T” (#9), “BLAME IT ON BABY” (#10), and “NASTY” (#11). “DROP” slides in at #13, ahead of “CHAMPION” at #15 and “AMAZING GRACE” at #17.

— On the US Spotify front, “ROCKSTAR” takes #1 with 1.943 million opening day streams. DaBaby follows in the Top 10 with “PICK UP” at #7, “FIND MY WAY” at #8, “CAN’T STOP” at #9, and “LIGHT SKIN SH*T” at #10. The remaining tracks appear in the Top 35 (“JUMP” at #11, “BLAME IT ON BABY” at #12, “TALK ABOUT IT” at #14, “SAD SH*T” at #16, “DROP” at #18, “CHAMPION” at #23, “NASTY” at #25, and “AMAZING GRACE” at #35).

— The album did not fare quite as dominantly on the Global Spotify Chart, but its “ROCKSTAR” is solidly positioned at #9 on that listing.