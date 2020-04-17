in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “The Man” Headed For Top 10 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The fourth single from “Lover” will secure a Top 10 position.

Taylor Swift - The Man video screen | UMG

Taylor Swift’s “The Man” is set to earn a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“The Man” received 2,243 spins during the first five days of the April 12-18 tracking period. Up 6% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “The Man” at #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face any imminent threats from below, “The Man” should be able to retain its Top 10 position through the close of tracking.

“The Man” is the fourth single from Swift’s “Lover” album; the previous three releases (“ME!,” “You Need To Calm Down,” and “Lover”) also reached the Hot AC format’s Top 10.

