Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown,” Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready” Enter Top 3 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Thursday evening, Kelly Clarkson’s new “I Dare You” reached #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

By Friday afternoon, two additional new releases also held Top 3 positions.

Morgan Wallen’s new “More Than My Hometown” follows at #2 on the chart, while Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready” directly follows at #3.

They appear just above The Weeknd’s smash hit “Blinding Lights” (#4) and Lady Antebellum’s “Songland” song “Champagne Night” (#5).

— Other new releases making waves include Florence + The Machine’s “Light Of Love” at #8 and DaBaby’s “Rockstar (featuring Roddy Ricch)” at #11.