in Music News

Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

The new Kelly Clarkson track rises to #1 on iTunes.

Kelly Clarkson - I Dare You Cover Art courtesy of Atlantic, (Cover Photo by Weiss Eubanks)

Kelly Clarkson’s new song “I Dare You” launched on Thursday, April 16. By the evening of its release day, it was the best-selling song on the US iTunes store.

Indeed, “I Dare You” occupies #1 as of press time at 7:50PM ET Thursday night. It seized the throne from Lady Antebellum’s “Songland” song “Champagne Night,” which had ruled since Tuesday morning.

In addition to the buzz one would anticipate for a new Kelly Clarkson release, “I Dare You” benefited from high-profile television exposure Clarkson supported “I Dare You” on this morning’s TODAY Show, before giving the song ample spotlight on this afternoon’s “Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“I Dare You” enjoyed an interesting rolling out campaign, with Clarkson releasing various international versions featuring artists singing in other languages.

i dare youkelly clarkson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Andrea & Matteo Bocelli, Melanie C, Alec Benjamin Performing On Upcoming “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes