Jonas Brothers, CHVRCHES Confirmed For April 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

Two popular music trios will appear on the April 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

According to NBC, Jonas Brothers will conference in as the episode’s lead interview guests. CHVRCHES will meanwhile appear to deliver a musical performance.

The broadcast, which will conclude another week of “at home” episodes, will also feature a chat with Lester Holt.

NBC’s official “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Friday, April 17: At Home Edition: Hugh Jackman, Rose Byrne, Will Ferrell & Kristen Wiig and musical guest Kesha plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1244E

Monday, April 20: At Home Edition: Melissa McCarthy & Octavia Spencer, Megan Thee Stallion and Dan White plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1245E

Tuesday, April 21: At Home Edition: Halle Berry, Russell Westbrook and musical guest Meghan Trainor plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1246E

Wednesday, April 22: At Home Edition: LL Cool J, Dr. Jane Goodall and musical guest Kate Tempest plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1247E

Thursday, April 23: At Home Edition: TBD guest plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1248E

Friday, April 24: At Home Edition: Jonas Brothers, Lester Holt and musical guest Chvrches plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1249E