Snoop Dogg, Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth Scheduled For Upcoming “Jimmy Kimmel Live: From His House” Episodes

ABC confirms some guests for next week’s “Kimmel” episodes.

Jimmy Kimmel Live - From His House Promo Graphic (Via WDTV/ABC Publicity)

ABC will air new “From His House” editions of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this coming week, and the first wave of guests have been confirmed.

Said guest list includes two MCU stars.

Tom Holland will conference in for the April 21 episode, while Chris Hemsworth will make a remote appearance on April 22.

ABC has also confirmed Snoop Dogg for the April 20 broadcast; no details have yet been revealed for the April 23 and 24 broadcasts.

Like rival late-night shows “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” “Kimmel” has been producing original episodes from the host’s home during the Coronavirus-driven quarantine. Celebrities have been appearing via video conference.

