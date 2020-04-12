Breaking Benjamin & Scooter Ward’s “Far Away” Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

Breaking Benjamin’s “Far Away (featuring Scooter Ward)” was #2 on last week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart. It rises to #1 this week.

Played ~1,700 times during the April 5-11 tracking period, “Far Away” seizes the throne from Green Day’s “Oh Yeah!” The Breaking Benjamin song’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 79 plays.

“Oh Yeah!” falls to #2, courtesy of its ~1,656 tracking week spins (+7).

Falling In Reverse’s “Popular Monster” enjoys a two-place gain to #3, and Disturbed’s “Hold On To Memories” rises two rungs to #4. Grey Daze’s “Sickness” meanwhile rises three spots to #5 on this week’s chart.