Krewella’s “Greenlights” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

“Greenlights” improves to #1 on this week’s dance chart.

Krewella’s “Greenlights,” which occupied the #4 spot last week, rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US Dance Radio Chart.

The Krewella single earns #1 on the strength of its ~389 tracking period spins. This week’s play count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 51 plays.

Joel Corry’s “Lonely,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 on this week’s listing. “Lonely” received ~356 plays during the April 5-11 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 14.

Gryffin’s “Body Back (featuring Maia Wright)” concurrently ascends two spots to #3, and Cash Cash’s “Mean It (featuring Wrabel)” declines one spot to #4.

Down three spots, SAINt JHN’s “Roses” takes #5 on the new chart.

