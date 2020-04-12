in Music News

Brett Young’s “Catch” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Brett Young’s single takes over the #1 spot this wek.

Brett Young in Catch | Video Screen | Big Machine Label Group

Brett Young’s “Catch” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week, “Catch” catches the throne from Jordan Davis’ “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot.”

Along with ruling for chart points, the Brett Young song ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the April 5-11 tracking period. It received ~8,542 spins (+923) and ~52.2 million audience impressions.

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” rises one spot to #2, while Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” ticks up one spot to #3. Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” soars three places to #4, and Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” holds at #5.

The aforementioned “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” drops to #7.

blake shelton brett young catch gabby barrett gwen stefani ingrid andress jordan davis morgan wallen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

