Brett Young’s “Catch” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Brett Young’s “Catch” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week, “Catch” catches the throne from Jordan Davis’ “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot.”

Along with ruling for chart points, the Brett Young song ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the April 5-11 tracking period. It received ~8,542 spins (+923) and ~52.2 million audience impressions.

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” rises one spot to #2, while Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” ticks up one spot to #3. Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” soars three places to #4, and Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” holds at #5.

The aforementioned “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” drops to #7.