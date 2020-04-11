in Music News

Drake’s “Toosie Slide” Reaches #1 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

“Toosie Slide” takes over the #1 spot on the global listing.

Drake - Toosie Slide Video Screen (YouTube)

Although it was the top streaming option for American Spotify users during its first week of release, the main version of Drake’s “Toosie Slide” spent the April 3-9 tracking week as the #2 song worldwide. Friday, it improved to #1 on the global listing.

Credited with 6.420 million worldwide streams on Friday, “Toosie Slide” edged The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (6.356 million) to capture the throne on the worldwide chart.

“Toosie Slide” meanwhile continued its reign on the US listing, adding another 1.990 million American streams to its running total.

“Toosie Sldie” also continues its run at #1 on the Global and USA Apple Music Charts.

Draketoosie slide

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Kerry Washington Talks About Quarantine Life, Giving Back On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Watch Now)

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Enters Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 25 On Global Listing