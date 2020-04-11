Drake’s “Toosie Slide” Reaches #1 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

Although it was the top streaming option for American Spotify users during its first week of release, the main version of Drake’s “Toosie Slide” spent the April 3-9 tracking week as the #2 song worldwide. Friday, it improved to #1 on the global listing.

Credited with 6.420 million worldwide streams on Friday, “Toosie Slide” edged The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (6.356 million) to capture the throne on the worldwide chart.

“Toosie Slide” meanwhile continued its reign on the US listing, adding another 1.990 million American streams to its running total.

“Toosie Sldie” also continues its run at #1 on the Global and USA Apple Music Charts.