in TV News

Kerry Washington Talks About Quarantine Life, Giving Back On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Watch Now)

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star appeared on Fallon.

Kerry Washington on 4/10/20 Fallon At Home - Video Screen | NBC/YouTube

As “Little Fires Everywhere” approaches its final two episodes, star and executive producer Kerry Washington appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

Washington took part in a video chat during Friday’s edition of the late-night talk show. The interview naturally touched on the current world climate, with Washington sharing quarantine childcare tips and discussing her efforts to provide support in the Bronx.

Friday’s episode also featured an appearance by Andrew Rannells and a performance by Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals. Video highlights from the episode follow:

jimmy fallonkerry washingtonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Blake Shelton’s “Came Here To Forget,” “She’s Got A Way With Words,” “A Guy With A Girl” Earn Platinum Certifications In The United States