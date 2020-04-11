Kerry Washington Talks About Quarantine Life, Giving Back On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Watch Now)

As “Little Fires Everywhere” approaches its final two episodes, star and executive producer Kerry Washington appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

Washington took part in a video chat during Friday’s edition of the late-night talk show. The interview naturally touched on the current world climate, with Washington sharing quarantine childcare tips and discussing her efforts to provide support in the Bronx.

Friday’s episode also featured an appearance by Andrew Rannells and a performance by Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals. Video highlights from the episode follow: