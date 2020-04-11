Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Enters Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 25 On Global Listing

As it debuted at mid-day on Thursday, twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” did not have the opportunity to make a major impact on the day’s Spotify streaming charts.

It did, however, make a big impact on the charts for Friday, which marked its first full day of availability.

Credited with 924,164 US streams on Friday, “Level Of Concern” soars to #6 on the daily US Spotify Streaming Chart. It concurrently rises to #24 on the Global chart thanks to its 2,175,414 worldwide streams on April 10.

“Level of Concern” meanwhile retains its #1 position on the US iTunes sales chart. It is also making rapid gains at alternative, pop and hot adult contemporary radio.