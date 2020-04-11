in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Enters Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 25 On Global Listing

“Level Of Concern” amassed solid activity during its first full day.

As it debuted at mid-day on Thursday, twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” did not have the opportunity to make a major impact on the day’s Spotify streaming charts.

It did, however, make a big impact on the charts for Friday, which marked its first full day of availability.

Credited with 924,164 US streams on Friday, “Level Of Concern” soars to #6 on the daily US Spotify Streaming Chart. It concurrently rises to #24 on the Global chart thanks to its 2,175,414 worldwide streams on April 10.

“Level of Concern” meanwhile retains its #1 position on the US iTunes sales chart. It is also making rapid gains at alternative, pop and hot adult contemporary radio.

