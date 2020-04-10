Alesso & Liam Payne, Meghan Trainor, Lewis Capaldi, More Scheduled For “Late Late Show With James Corden”

After a few weeks of re-runs, James Corden will be joining his late-night peers in offering remote episodes of “The Late Late Show.”

Billed as “The Late Late Show With James Corden, From His Garage,” the new installments will begin airing this week.

Confirmed remote guests include Alesso and Liam Payne on April 13, Dan Levy and Meghan Trainor on April 14, Lewis Capaldi on April 15, and Bob Odenkirk, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels on April 16.

Alesso and Liam Payne, Meghan Trainor, Lewis Capaldi and JP Saxe and Julia Michaels are all set to perform during their appearances.